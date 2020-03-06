Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of DEST stock opened at GBX 35 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 41.06. Destiny Pharma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33 ($0.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.12).

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. It is involved in developing XF-73 Nasal for the treatment of post-surgical staphylococcal infections; XF-73 Throat for the treatment of staphylococcal hospital/ventilator pneumonia infections; XF-70 Dermal for the treatment of skin burn wound infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria; and XF-70 Lung for the treatment of bacterial biofilm-associated infections.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.