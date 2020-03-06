Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €245.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €250.00 ($290.70) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Nord/LB set a €252.00 ($293.02) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €227.00 ($263.95) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €238.46 ($277.28).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €189.18 ($219.98) on Tuesday. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €219.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €215.33.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

