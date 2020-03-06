Deutsche Bank Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €129.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MOR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on shares of MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MorphoSys presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €124.25 ($144.48).

ETR:MOR opened at €102.30 ($118.95) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €79.70 ($92.67) and a twelve month high of €146.30 ($170.12). The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of €110.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

