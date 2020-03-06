DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DEUTSCHE POST A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $29.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.03.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

