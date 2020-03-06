Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €30.07 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price objective on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is €31.88. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

