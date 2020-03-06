Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW stock opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €31.70 and a 200-day moving average price of €31.88. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1-year high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

