Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €30.00 by Independent Research

Independent Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

DPW stock opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €31.88. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.05).

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.