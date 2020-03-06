Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Barclays

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DPW. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of DPW stock opened at €24.87 ($28.91) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €31.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.88. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

