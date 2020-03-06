Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €40.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.07 ($34.97) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €36.61 ($42.57).

Shares of DPW opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a 1 year high of €41.32 ($48.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of €31.70 and a 200-day moving average of €31.88.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

