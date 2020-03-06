Deutz (ETR:DEZ) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DEZ has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Warburg Research set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutz presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.72 ($7.81).

Get Deutz alerts:

Shares of DEZ opened at €3.83 ($4.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $472.33 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. Deutz has a 12-month low of €4.08 ($4.74) and a 12-month high of €9.05 ($10.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €5.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

Deutz Company Profile

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Deutz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.