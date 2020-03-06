Diana M. Charletta Acquires 35,000 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) Stock

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) COO Diana M. Charletta acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.38 per share, for a total transaction of $223,300.00.

NASDAQ ETRN opened at $6.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.02. Equitrans Midstream has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $425.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 28.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 6,671,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,125,000 after buying an additional 5,522,311 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 256.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,190,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after buying an additional 3,733,339 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,463,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,884 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $31,869,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter worth about $29,103,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ETRN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

