DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of DSRLF opened at $115.50 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $136.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.20.

DiaSorin Company Profile

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, produces, and commercializes diagnostic tests in various clinical areas for hospital and private testing laboratories in the market of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics. It offers immunodiagnostics products in the areas of infectious diseases; bone and mineral metabolism; endocrinology, including diabetes, thyroid function, fertility, growth, adrenal function, and gastroenterology; hypertension; oncology; stool diagnostics; autoimmunity; and cardiac and brain damages.

