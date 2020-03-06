Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.69.

NASDAQ:APPS opened at $7.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.15. The firm has a market cap of $600.25 million, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.46. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $9.13.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 5.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 59,500 shares of company stock worth $392,685 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 975.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

