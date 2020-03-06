Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ:APPS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $8.75 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.60, but opened at $5.84. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $6.92, with a volume of 5,129,708 shares changing hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on APPS. ValuEngine upgraded Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Securities assumed coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

In related news, CEO William Gordon Stone III bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $87,750.00. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $66,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $392,685. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $289,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,487 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market capitalization of $600.24 million, a PE ratio of -79.32 and a beta of 1.46.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.58 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a positive return on equity of 28.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

