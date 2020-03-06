Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Insider Jay D. Johns Sells 8,526 Shares of Stock

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $78.80 on Friday. Dine Brands Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIN. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

DIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CL King began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

