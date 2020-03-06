Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Trading Down 12.6% on Insider Selling

Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) dropped 12.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $77.39 and last traded at $78.80, approximately 689,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 307,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.18.

Specifically, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $721,640.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,583.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,864,237 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. CL King began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James downgraded Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.00.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 11.34% and a negative return on equity of 55.06%. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global Inc will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,358,000 after buying an additional 240,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth about $18,600,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,482,000 after purchasing an additional 115,421 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,880,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 249,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,869,000 after purchasing an additional 49,309 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

