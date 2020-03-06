Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,798.91

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,798.91 and traded as high as $1,946.00. Diploma shares last traded at $1,915.00, with a volume of 236,545 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,730 ($22.76) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Diploma to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 1,605 ($21.11) to GBX 1,775 ($23.35) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685.63 ($22.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,969.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,801.15.

In related news, insider Johnny Thomson acquired 8,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,941 ($25.53) per share, for a total transaction of £158,637.93 ($208,679.20).

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

