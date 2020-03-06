Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT Lowered to at MKM Partners

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price target lowered by MKM Partners from to in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DISCA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Discovery Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on Discovery Communications from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.54. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $33.65.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Discovery Communications had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Discovery Communications’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discovery Communications will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 9,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $285,760,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $6,502,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $454,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $10,739,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery Communications by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,825,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,328,000 after buying an additional 90,461 shares in the last quarter. 37.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Communications Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

