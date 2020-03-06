DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded DISH Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

DISH opened at $31.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.26. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.28. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. DISH Network had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $331,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,629.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

