Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.34

Dixie Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXYN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.34 and traded as high as $1.60. Dixie Group shares last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 698,644 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dixie Group by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 19,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN)

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications primarily in the United States. It offers residential carpets and custom rugs, specialty carpets and rugs, residential tufted broadloom and rugs, and broadloom and modular carpet tiles.

