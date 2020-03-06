DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) is GSB Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 324.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 491,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 375,844 shares during the quarter. DNP Select Income Fund makes up approximately 4.3% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $6,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 23,894 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 23,995 shares during the period. 5.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNP stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

