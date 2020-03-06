Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Earns Hold Rating from Barclays

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Atlantic Securities lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.95.

DLTR opened at $77.99 on Friday. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $119.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

