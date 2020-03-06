Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

DFIN stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $292.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.55. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

In other news, Director Charles Drucker bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Company insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $260,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 5.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

