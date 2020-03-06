Dougherty & Co Weighs in on Semler Scientific Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SMLR)

Semler Scientific Inc (OTCMKTS:SMLR) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Semler Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.30 per share for the year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Semler Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SMLR opened at $52.35 on Friday. Semler Scientific has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $57.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The firm has a market cap of $359.27 million, a PE ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Semler Scientific had a net margin of 46.04% and a return on equity of 117.97%. The company had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. Its products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

