Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GROW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Monday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.29) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Shares of GROW opened at GBX 536 ($7.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.50. Draper Esprit has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($5.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 619.60 ($8.15). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 542.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 486.82. The firm has a market cap of $633.13 million and a P/E ratio of 4.79.

About Draper Esprit

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

