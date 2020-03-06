Duerr (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €42.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €32.73 ($38.06).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €23.25 ($27.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €28.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. Duerr has a 12 month low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 12 month high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

