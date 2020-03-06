Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) – KeyCorp upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a report issued on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.25 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.31.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $84.28 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 16,852 shares of company stock worth $1,548,526 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 74.70%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

