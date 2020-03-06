DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) vs. Limelight Networks (OTCMKTS:LLNW) Financial Analysis

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and DynTek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -8.00% -10.02% -7.94% DynTek N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Limelight Networks and DynTek, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 0 1 1 0 2.50 DynTek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks presently has a consensus price target of $5.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.64%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than DynTek.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.6% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DynTek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DynTek has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and DynTek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 2.94 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -35.50 DynTek $169.82 million 0.18 $2.19 million N/A N/A

DynTek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks.

Summary

Limelight Networks beats DynTek on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives. It operates edge services platform that provides content delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services, as well as sells equipment. The company also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as enterprises, technology companies, and government entities conducting business online. Limelight Networks, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc. provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions. The company also provides endpoint computing solutions, such as desktop and application, application and desktop virtualization, and desktop management solutions; and talent acquisition and staff augmentation solutions. In addition, it engages in value-added resale of hardware and software products. The company was formerly known as TekInsight, Inc. and changed its name to DynTek, Inc. in December 2001. DynTek, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

