DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €59.40 ($69.07) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €56.63 ($65.85).

Get Fresenius SE & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of FRE opened at €40.45 ($47.03) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($69.95) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($93.02). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €46.68.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.