DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €53.63 ($62.36).

Hugo Boss stock opened at €37.92 ($44.09) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €42.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of €36.23 ($42.13) and a 12 month high of €67.30 ($78.26). The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.34.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

