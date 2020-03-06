EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EACO opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. EACO has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $92.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Get EACO alerts:

EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. EACO had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million during the quarter.

About EACO

EACO Corporation, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners primarily in the United States and Canada. It offers electronic components, including spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.