EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Purchases $696,500.00 in Stock

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00.

Shares of NYSE:ECC opened at $13.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.65 million, a PE ratio of -196.26 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.34. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 88,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the fourth quarter worth $3,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the third quarter worth $209,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. ValuEngine upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th.

About EAGLE POINT CR/COM

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

