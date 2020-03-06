East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.15 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on East West Bancorp from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub downgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,854,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,532,000 after purchasing an additional 223,815 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,170,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,015,000 after acquiring an additional 179,203 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,780,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after acquiring an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,973.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.