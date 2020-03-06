Eaton Co. PLC to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.12 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report released on Monday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.22. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.75.

Eaton stock opened at $93.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.29. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $74.29 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Eaton by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.