Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) Insider Lykele van der Broek Acquires 571,000 Shares

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN) insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 571,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share, for a total transaction of £382,570 ($503,249.14).

Shares of EDEN opened at GBX 6.65 ($0.09) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.75. Eden Research plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6.80 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 11.70 ($0.15). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.48.

Eden Research Company Profile

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease control, soil pest, protected glass house crops, and post-harvest applications.

