Elisse B. Walter Purchases 3,758 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Elisse B. Walter purchased 3,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.93 per share, with a total value of $123,750.94.

NYSE OXY opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.59. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $29.64 and a 12-month high of $68.83.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 217.93%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.83.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

