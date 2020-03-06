Elitium (EUM) Price Hits $0.95

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Elitium has a market cap of $9.32 million and approximately $126,444.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00010386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart and STEX. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elitium Token Profile

Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,855,452 tokens. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io. The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium. Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium.

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

