Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $3.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $10.00. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Shares of ELOX stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.18. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 19,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares in the last quarter.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

