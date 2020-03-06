Emerald Advisors LLC Invests $206,000 in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Gas by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Gas during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $71.32 on Friday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $64.01 and a 1 year high of $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.53.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 55.33%.

In related news, Director Jane Lewis-Raymond acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.57 per share, with a total value of $105,855.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,270.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.60.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

