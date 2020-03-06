Emerald Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

PZG opened at $0.84 on Friday. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paramount Gold Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Paramount Gold Nevada

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Sleeper gold project that comprises 2,322 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 38,300 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

