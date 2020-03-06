Emerald Advisors LLC Takes $151,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Emerald Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.27.

GE stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. General Electric has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

