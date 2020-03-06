Emerald Advisors LLC Takes Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Emerald Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 957 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $76,080,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 158.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 491,813 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $105,598,000 after buying an additional 301,288 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 18,055.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 275,782 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 274,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 849,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $167,880,000 after acquiring an additional 269,113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock worth $4,198,430 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MCD opened at $198.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.82. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $193.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

