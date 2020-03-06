Emerald Crypto Trading 4.9% Lower This Week (EMD)

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $116,832.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.0061 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Emerald Crypto alerts:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Emerald Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Emerald Crypto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.