ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.29

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.29 and traded as high as $13.10. ENAGAS S A/ADR shares last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 10,481 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ENGGY shares. Societe Generale raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

