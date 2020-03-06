Engie (EPA:ENGI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.70

Engie SA (EPA:ENGI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.70 and traded as high as $16.03. Engie shares last traded at $15.73, with a volume of 9,228,690 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENGI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €16.80 ($19.53) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.30 ($17.79) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on Engie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.73 ($19.46).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of €14.71.

About Engie (EPA:ENGI)

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

