ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on ENI and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of ENI and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €16.01 ($18.61).

ENI stock opened at €10.69 ($12.43) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €13.58. The company has a market cap of $39.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76. ENI has a twelve month low of €12.01 ($13.97) and a twelve month high of €16.02 ($18.63).

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

