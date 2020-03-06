Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.53. Envela shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 513,100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Envela from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In related news, Director Allison M. Destefano bought 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $31,738.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 24,254 shares of company stock worth $36,836 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envela in the 4th quarter worth $192,000.

Envela Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, and other gemstones, as well as watches and jewelry components.

