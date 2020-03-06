Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Frontera Energy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FEC)

Frontera Energy Corp (TSE:FEC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Frontera Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Frontera Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

FEC opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $834.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$6.94 and a twelve month high of C$15.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.47.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

