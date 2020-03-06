Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Acushnet Holdings Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp (NYSE:GOLF) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report released on Sunday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acushnet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Acushnet from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.45.

GOLF opened at $26.13 on Wednesday. Acushnet has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $33.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.13 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Acushnet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Acushnet by 3,520.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 41.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acushnet by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

