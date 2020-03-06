Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ameresco Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Ameresco in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

AMRC has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameresco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Ameresco from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.09. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.11 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 534,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,359,000 after acquiring an additional 311,500 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,496,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ameresco by 50.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ameresco by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,973 shares in the last quarter. 34.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 7,380 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $129,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,923 over the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

